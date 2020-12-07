Kildare Focus

Listen: Gardai & The Deely Family Launch #WhereIsTrevor Campaign

: 07/12/2020 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai and the Deely family have launched the #WhereIsTrevor campaign, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Trevor's disappearance.

The Naas man, who was working for Bank of Ireland, was last seen in the Baggot Street area just after 4am on December 8th, 2000.

Social media posts, including some footage from the night he went missing, will make up a part of the the campaign.

Posters will also be placed in prisons, in the hope that inmates may be able to help.

Trevor's father, Michael, says coping with his son's absence remains very difficult

