Emergency Plan Will Close Dublin Port To Traffic, If Brexit Tailbacks CauseGridlock.

An emergency plan will close Dublin Port to traffic if Brexit tailbacks gridlock Dublin city.

A traffic light system will be in place with four levels; green, amber, red and blue.

Under Status Blue all traffic will be told the port is closed while traffic management plans will kick in for the port tunnel, the M50 and M1 as well as city roads that are impacted.

There will be extra HGV parking at the M1 service stations and emergency off-line parking as well as a turnaround facility at the slip road approaching the port.

The plan from the Department of Transport is being launched this afternoon.

It hasn't said how severe the congestion may be as a result of increased customs declarations on UK bound traffic.

Stock image: Shutterstock