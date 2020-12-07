K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Emergency Plan Will Close Dublin Port To Traffic, If Brexit Tailbacks CauseGridlock.

: 07/12/2020 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
traffic_jam_1.jpg

An emergency plan will close Dublin Port to traffic if Brexit tailbacks gridlock Dublin city.

A traffic light system will be in place with four levels; green, amber, red and blue.

Under Status Blue all traffic will be told the port is closed while traffic management plans will kick in for the port tunnel, the M50 and M1 as well as city roads that are impacted.

There will be extra HGV parking at the M1 service stations and emergency off-line parking as well as a turnaround facility at the slip road approaching the port.

The plan from the Department of Transport is being launched this afternoon.

It hasn't said how severe the congestion may be as a result of increased customs declarations on UK bound traffic.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!