There have been 11 more deaths on Irish roads this year than during the same period last year.

That's despite a sharp reduction in traffic volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first 11 months of 2019, there were 125 deaths, rising to 136 during the same period this year.

There were 12 deaths in November, despite level 5 restrictions - up one from the same month last year.

Stock image: Shutterstock