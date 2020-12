Residents in nursing homes have been enjoying visits in person for the first time in weeks.

Only window visits were allowed under Level 5 restrictions, but now residents can have a visit in person for an hour every week.

Craddock House Nursing Home in Co Kildare is having an outdoor Christmas party with drive through visits this weekend, where very brief hugs outdoors are going to be allowed.

Grandmother of 28, Betty O’Shea, can’t wait to get a very quick hug from a few of her grandchildren.