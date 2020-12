Five breaches of Covid 19 guidelines have been identified by RTE following a Health and Safety Review into a retirement gathering at the station.

It found there were three breaches of the COVID-19 public health advice, one breach of Level 5 restrictions and a breach in RTÉ's internal protocols.

The review makes a number of recommendations including that all present at the gathering retake RTÉ's COVID-19 induction training.

The national broadcaster says it will implement the findings in full.