Osberstown Interchange & Sallins By-Pass Will Not Be Completed This Year.

: 07/12/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Osbertown Interchange off the M7 and the Sallins By-Pass will not be completed this year.

The widening of the Naas to Newbridge By-Pass and relocated Junction 10 was substantially completed on on November 19th.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Kildare County Council says it has, however, now be advised by contractor, SIAC Colas JV, that the completion of the other two main elements of the €110 million project will not be achieved by year's end.

KCC says in the "current environment we are all dealing with did not assist in the delivery of the scheme for the end of this year. "

The contractor the council it now expects the bypass and interchange to be completed by the end of March.

