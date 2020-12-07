K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Lack Of Maternity Leave For TDs & Senators Sets A Bad Example For Society.

: 07/12/2020 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_leinster_house.jpg

The lack of maternity leave for TDs and Senators sets a very bad example for society.

That's the view of one TD who says it is time for new laws to address the issue.

Maternity leave for public representatives is back in the spotlight, after Justice Minister Helen Mc Entee revealed she is pregnant.

It makes her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

Social Democrat TD, Holy Cairns says when the issue was raised before, some representatives thought being on maternity leave might hamper their chances at an election:

newstalk1623105-1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leinster House/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!