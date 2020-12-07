Listen: Lack Of Maternity Leave For TDs & Senators Sets A Bad Example For Society.

The lack of maternity leave for TDs and Senators sets a very bad example for society.

That's the view of one TD who says it is time for new laws to address the issue.

Maternity leave for public representatives is back in the spotlight, after Justice Minister Helen Mc Entee revealed she is pregnant.

It makes her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

Social Democrat TD, Holy Cairns says when the issue was raised before, some representatives thought being on maternity leave might hamper their chances at an election:

File image: Leinster House/RollingNews