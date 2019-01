It looks like it'll cost €2.50 to take unlimited trips within 90 minutes in the Dublin Bus network.

Dublin Bus serves: Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace.

Under the Bus Connects proposal, passengers will also be able to jump between the Luas and DART during that time.

Mark Gleeson from Rail Users Ireland says the new system will simplify the public transport experience:

