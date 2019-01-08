The Arts Council Has Frozen €300,000 In Funding For The Abbey Theatre.

The Arts Council has frozen three hundred thousand euro in funding for The Abbey Theatre.

It follows concerns its been buying in productions from abroad, resulting in a big drop in opportunities for Irish theatre makers.

A letter detailing a range of issues has been signed by hundreds of people, including Aidan Gillen, Ruth Negga and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

The Arts Council has told The Abbey Theatre its funding will be restored once it improves employment opportunities for Irish-based artists.

The theatre says it's taking the concerns "very seriously".