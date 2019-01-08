K Drive

The Arts Council Has Frozen €300,000 In Funding For The Abbey Theatre.

: 01/08/2019 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Noble
The Arts Council has frozen three hundred thousand euro in funding for The Abbey Theatre.

It follows concerns its been buying in productions from abroad, resulting in a big drop in opportunities for Irish theatre makers.

A letter detailing a range of issues has been signed by hundreds of people, including Aidan Gillen, Ruth Negga and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

The Arts Council has told The Abbey Theatre its funding will be restored once it improves employment opportunities for Irish-based artists.

The theatre says it's taking the concerns "very seriously".

 

