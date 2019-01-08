K Drive

Ballymore Eustace Road To Close For Two Weeks.

: 01/08/2019 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_closed_sign.png

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

The local road between Ballymore Eustace and its junction with Ardenode and Boleybeg Crossroads will close later this morning.

Bridge repair works will take place from Tuesday, January 15th to Friday, February 1st.

Alternative routes are:

Southwestern bound traffic will be diverted via the R413 to Brannockstown. Turn left at Brannockstown onto the R412 towards Kennycourt. At Kennycourt turn left onto the L6060 local road continuing on to Boleybeg Crossroads.

Northeastern bound traffic will be diverted via the L6060 at Boleybeg Crossroads towards Kennycourt. At Kennycourt, turn right onto the R412 towards Brannockstown. At Brannockstown, turn right onto the R413 continuing onto Ardenode Crossroads.

 

