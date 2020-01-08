Wednesday AM Sport: United Lose In First leg Of League Cup Semi-Final To City; FAI Independent Director Positions Expected To Be Announced Later This Week.

Soccer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's display in the 3-1 League Cup semi final, first leg defeat to Manchester City, left a lot to be desired.

United were left asunder after first half goals by Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez at Old Trafford, before Andreas Pereira turned the ball into his own net.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back with twenty minutes to go, to give United a glimmer of hope ahead of the return leg in three weeks time.

Solskjaer says it was a poor Red Devils performance.

The second semi final is between Leicester City and Aston Villa this evening.

Kick off at the King Power Stadium is at 8pm.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says it's important to establish a lead ahead of the second leg.

The MD of Goodbody Stockbrokers, Roy Barrett, and Olympic Federation of Ireland Chief Sarah Keane are being linked with the independent director positions that are set to be announced by the Football Association of Ireland this week.

The appointment of the directors is believed to be vital to trigger much needed Government funding.

Meanwhile, the FAI Board are expected to meet to discuss the proposal to allow Shamrock Rovers 'B' to compete in the League of Ireland First Division next season.

Tottenham Hotspur could be in line to discuss a possible move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Spurs will be without midfielder Moussa Sissoko until April.

The Frenchman has undergone knee surgery and joins Harry Kane on the treatment table.

Gaelic Games

Tyrone play Armagh at the Athletic Grounds, this evening, in the Doctor McKenna Cup.

Elsewhere, Down and Antrim meet in Newry.

While Derry welcome Donegal, to Celtic Park.