Taoiseach On Brexit "We're Really Only At Half Time".

: 01/08/2020 - 08:28
Author: Ciara Noble
leo_varadkar.jpg

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking to Kfm, says, when it comes to Brexit, "we're really only at half time".

Debate in the House of Commons on Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement began yesterday, and is scheduled to continue until Thursday.

The UK due to leave the EU of January 31st.

The British Prime Minister's bill received initial approval before the Christmas recess by 358 votes to 234.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, says there is a long way to go yet before Brexit is done.

The interview, in full, will be broadcast on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, at 10.05am.

