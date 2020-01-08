The Breakfast Show

Contract For Multi-Million Euro Upper Liffey Valley Regional Sewerage Scheme Awarded To Galway Firm, Coffey Construction.

: 01/08/2020 - 08:37
Author: Ciara Noble
sewagepipe_20181013_viarollingnews.jpg

The contract for the multi-million euro Upper Liffey Valley Regional Sewerage Scheme has been awarded to a Galway firm

This is Phase 3, Contract 2b of the scheme.

It involves the laying of 19 kilometres of gravity sewers and rising mains in Kildare, and the up-grade of Monread and Clane pumping stations.

The capacity of the existing stormwater storage facilitiy is also to be up-graded.

The contract was awarded to Coffey Construction (I) Ltd, of Athenry, in August, but notification was only published by Irish Water this week.

