Taoiseach: Decision To Defer RIC Commemoration A Set Back For United Ireland.

: 01/08/2020 - 15:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_05_06_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says the decision to defer a commemoration for the Royal Irish Constabulary is a set back for a united Ireland.

Leo Varadkar thinks it was the right call to postpone the event, which was due to take place later this month.

The commemoration faced growing opposition in recent days due to the groups association with the 'Black and Tans' during the War of Independence.

The Taoiseach says the public needs to embrace and understand the shared history between North and South.

16ric.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews
 

