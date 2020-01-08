Kilsaran Appeals Refusal Of Permission For Kildare Quarry To An Bord Pleanala.

Kilsaran has appealed Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a quarry in Ballyshannon to An Bord Pleanala.

The firm sought permission for a sand and gravel extraction development on a site in Racefield.

The proposed extraction operational period is for 12 years with 2 years to complete restoration.

Kildare County Council refused permission late last year.

An Bord Pleanala is scheduled to issue a decision on the appeal by May 6th.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is: "A new sand and gravel extraction development on an overall site of c.32.2 hectares and comprises: Extraction of sand and gravel with excavation (dry and wet workings) occurring within a c.17.2 ha active area (location to vary over the operational phase) and related mobile processing activities that includes crushing, washing and screening and all ancillary works, plant and structures (including closed circuit silt disposal lagoons); Stockpiling of overburden (topsoil, subsoil and waste), raw and finished aggregates (prior to processing on-site / transportation off-site); Staff facilities including prefabricated canteen facility and welfare facilities (located within an existing agricultural shed); Ancillary site works including hardstand areas, bunded and covered fuel tanks, weighbridge, wheelwash, and packaged waste water treatment system; Perimeter landscaped screening berms; A new vehicular access point onto the L8006 including boundary treatment and signage; Landscaping and full restoration of the site with the establishment of a terrestrial and freshwater wildlife habitat; and The proposed extraction operational period is for 12 years with 2 years to complete restoration (total duration sought 14 years). This application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement, all development

Development Address:

Racefield,,Ballyshannon,,Kilcullen,,Co. Kildare."