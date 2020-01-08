K Drive

One Lane Of The Clane Road, Sallins, Will Close Periodically.

: 01/08/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Clane Road in Sallins will be reduced to one lane, periodically, until Friday.

Kildare County Council says, between 9.30am and 3.30pm,  traffic will be operating on a shuttle basis.

The council says the  closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the R407 Sallins By-Pass project.

