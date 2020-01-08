Listen: Kildare BT Young Scientist Entry Measures Harmful Chemicals In Make Up.

One of the Kildare entries to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition examines the level of a harmful chemical thats common in make up, in different brands.

Judging is underway at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition at the RDS.

Eleven hundred students from across the country are taking part, including representatives of 10 Kildare schools.

Sarah Shanfrezan is a student at Naas Community College, and her project examined make up.

Sarah spoke at length to reporter, Kacey O'Riordan

Stock image: Pexels