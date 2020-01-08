K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICCL Calls On Harris To Immediately Establish Safe Zones Around Facilities Providing Abortions.

: 01/08/2020 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_council_for_civil_liberties.jpg

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has called on the Health Minister to immediately establish safe zones around facilities which provide abortion services.

It has researched the legality of such zones from a human rights perspective, and says they are necessary to protect women.

The investigation has found protests may be restricted so that women can access healthcare in privacy, safety and dignity.

Liam Herrick, ICCL Executive Director, says other countries have been able to make the safe zones work, without compromising human rights standards:

18herrick.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!