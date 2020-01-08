Listen: ICCL Calls On Harris To Immediately Establish Safe Zones Around Facilities Providing Abortions.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has called on the Health Minister to immediately establish safe zones around facilities which provide abortion services.

It has researched the legality of such zones from a human rights perspective, and says they are necessary to protect women.

The investigation has found protests may be restricted so that women can access healthcare in privacy, safety and dignity.

Liam Herrick, ICCL Executive Director, says other countries have been able to make the safe zones work, without compromising human rights standards: