Irish air passengers are no longer allowed into Germany unless they've tested negative for Covid-19.

The German government announced the measure late last night and it comes into effect today.

You will need to produce a negative result before you're allowed to board a flight to Germany, and it must be less than 48 hours old.

The country considers Ireland a 'high risk' area, due to its recent increase in cases of the virus.

