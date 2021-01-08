The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare Student Nurse Says €100 Weekly Allowance For Working On Wards "An Insult".

: 08/01/2021 - 10:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare student nurse says the €100 weekly allowance paid for working on wards during the pandemic is "an insult to the work, and the hours".

The grant works out at payment of €2.50 per hour.

Student nurses have, since March, been working alongside qualified nurses, in recognition of the huge strain the Covid 19 pandemic has placed on the health service.

Opposition motions before the Dáil in December to secure higher levels of payment for them failed.

Grace Farrell, originally from Newbridge, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She says student nurses have doing work akin to that of qualified colleagues.

Grace Farrell joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

