Listen: Kildare School Principal Says He Had "Serious" Reservations About Re-Opening To In-Person Learning Next Week.

: 08/01/2021 - 10:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare secondary school principal says he had "very serious" reservations about opening to in-person learning for Leaving Cert. students next week.

The government, last night, did an about-turn on its plans to bring these students back for three days a week from Monday.

It follows robust criticism from teachers' unions, in the midst of the 3rd wave of Covid 19 infections

Richard Daly is Principal of Athy Community College.

friricharddaly.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Government has also cancelled plans to return pupils with special needs to in-person learning.

As I Am, the national charity for the autism community, says the families it supports are "have been left reeling"  by that decision.

Serena lives here in Kildare and is the parent of a child with additional needs, and is happy with the decision

friserena.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Callum Hedderman is a 6th year student at John The Baptist Community School in Limerick.

He says there will be negative repercussions of this decision, but there is time to get the Leaving Cert. right.

fricallum.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Richard, Serena and Callum joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, along with Sheelagh Murphy, Principal of Kildangan National School.

schools_iv_wrap.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

