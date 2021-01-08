13 Kildare Projects Among 550 Taking Part In Final Day Of BTYSE

13 projects from 7 Kildare schools are taking part in the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which concludes online today.

It is the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and the first to ever take place virtually.

The exhibition brings together some of the country’s brightest young STEM minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2021.

The awards ceremony is being broadcast, live, from 1pm today. Watch here

The Kildare entries and their projects are:

Patrician Secondary School: Aistrigh, The Smart Translator: Using Natural Language Processing Technology to Optimise Machine Translation in the Irish Language

Scoil Mhuire Community School: Sensor Data in a Time of Coronavirus: using environmental factors to generate a warning system for indoor spaces when safe capacity is exceeded

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: “Behind the mask”

Scoil Mhuire Community School: An investigation into the differences in contaminant levels in water from old and new pipe work systems in comparison to the levels at its original source

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: “How do you see me?” A statistical analysis of the influence of appearance on how others perceive people’s lifestyles.

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: To Brand or Not to Brand – Are branded anti-bacterial wipes more effective than supermarket brands?

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: Where’s my voice? A student’s analysis on the effects of face coverings in a school environment.

Kildare Town Community School: Ash Dieback and it’s Impact on Irish Biodiversity

Cross And Passion College: The Ultimate Guide To What Food I Can Give My Pet From My Kitchen

Coláiste Lorcáin: How the lack of finishing primary school has affected 1st year students

Coláiste Lorcáin: Are Kinesthetic Learners Given Enough Support in and out of the Classroom?

Naas Community College: Can an economically efficient upper limb prosthetic be made and match the market?

Leixlip Community School: A statistical investigation into the environmental impact of Covid-19.

Leixlip Community School: What material insulates hot water the best?

