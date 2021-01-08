Over 23,000 People Sign Petition Calling For Return Of Leaving Cert. Predicted Grades.

More than 23,000 people have signed a petition calling for predicted grades to be an option for Leaving Cert students this year.

Those behind the call say students shouldn’t be expected to sit a normal exam when nothing about this year has been normal.

They say predictive grades should be issued in the spring so that pupils who wish to resit exam can do so later in the year.

The petition states that this would give all students who wish to attend college the chance to do so.

File image; RollingNews