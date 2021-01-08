K Drive

Listen: Third Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be Approved For Use In Europe By Month's End.

: 08/01/2021 - 15:36
Author: Ciara Noble
A third Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for use in Europe by the end of January.

The European Medicines Agency says it expects an application for conditional marketing to be submitted by AstraZeneca next week.

It comes as the European Commission agreed to buy an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine has also been approved for use by the EU.

Executive Director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, says they are working as fast as possible to approve Covid-19 vaccines:

