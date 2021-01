The head of DPD Ireland hopes customers, who have already ordered goods from the UK, will have them delivered next week.

It's after the company announced it would be pausing its road delivery services from the UK into EU countries, until Wednesday, 13th January.

DPD says Brexit has led to more complex processes, with delays at British ports putting extra pressure on its delivery times.

Des Travers, Chief Executive of DPD Ireland, says any issues will be resolved by next week: