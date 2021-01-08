K Drive

Listen: Dept. Says No Viewings Of Homes For Sale Or Rent Should Take Place Until Parties are Ready To Sign.

The Dept. of Housing now says no viewings of homes for sale or to rent should take place until all parties are willing to sign on the dotted line.

This could create problems for potential tenants, and, Threshold says, could make them more vulnerable to scams.

Online viewings for tenants tend to be comprised of images, where, for purchasers, may extend to videos and virtual tours.

Purchases also have the option of having the property examined by a surveyor before buying, whereas there is no such facility for prospective tenants.

John Mark McCafferty is CEO of Threshold, and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

