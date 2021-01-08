Listen: Kildare Gardai Ask People Travelling To Or From Covid 19 Tests Not To Roll Down Windows At Checkpoints.

Kildare Gardai are appealing to people en route to or from Covid 19 tests not to roll down their window at checkpoints.
Colleagues in Meath reported 5 such occurrences at a single checkpoint in Ashbourne on Thursday.
The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that 60 Gardai in Kildare, Laois & Offaly are already out of work as they have Covid or are a close contact.
Garda John Joe O'Connell is stationed in Kildare, and is Kildare GRA represenative.
Image: Kildare Garda checkpoint at Maudlins, Naas, today. Image courtesy An Garda Siochana