Listen: Kildare Gardai Ask People Travelling To Or From Covid 19 Tests Not To Roll Down Windows At Checkpoints.

: 08/01/2021 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Gardai are appealing to people en route to or from Covid 19 tests not to roll down their window at checkpoints.

Colleagues in Meath reported 5 such occurrences at a single checkpoint in Ashbourne on Thursday.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that 60 Gardai in Kildare, Laois & Offaly are already out of work as they have Covid or are a close contact.

Garda John Joe O'Connell is stationed in Kildare, and is Kildare GRA represenative.

He joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

Image: Kildare Garda checkpoint at Maudlins, Naas, today. Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

