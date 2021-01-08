Listen Live Logo

Moratorium On Domestic Gas & Electricity Disconnections Announced.

: 08/01/2021 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A moratorium has been announced on domestic electricity and gas disconnections.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities say it will remain in place for the duration of current Level 5 Covid restrictions.

The CRU is advising customers with difficulty paying bills to engage with their suppliers.
 

