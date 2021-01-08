K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

US: Trump Will Not Attend Joe Biden's Inaugration On January 20th.

: 08/01/2021 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Noble
donald_trump_4.jpg

Donald Trump says he will not be attending Joe Biden's Presidential inauguration on 20th January.

He has tweeted after releasing a video overnight, in which he promised a "smooth and orderly" transition of power.

It was a major change in tone, after he initially refused to accept the election result.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!