Gardai Seize €1M In Cash On The M7 In Kildare Today.

: 08/01/2021 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been arrested following the seizure of €1 million in a van on the M7 in Kildare.

Gardai stopped the van at around 6.30am this morning.

One man from Eastern Europe has been arrested and is being questioned at Portlaoise Garda station.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a van on the M7 this morning.

Over €1 million in cash was found in the van and another €10,000 in cash in a follow-up search in the Midlands.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Lithuania, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

He is being detained under anti-gang legislation and can be questioned for up to seven days.

The Gardaí have described the seizure as significant

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

