Barnier Will Hold Talks With British Counterpart On Monday.

The EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator's confirmed he'll hold talks on Monday in Brussels with his British counterpart.

Michel Barnier's re-iterated the European Commission's position that it will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.

However, ahead of his meeting with Steve Barclay he says they remain open to rework the Political Declaration.

The move comes as the British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to travel to Dublin later today, for Brexit related discussions with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

File image: Michel Barnier