In Kfm traffic and travel news.

300 competitors will be taking part in a duathlon on the Athy to Monasterevin Road on Sunday.

It is being organised by TriAthy.

The running route crosses the road at Athy community college.

The cycling route is Athy to the Cross Quays in Kildangan and back, there will be delays and certain traffic restrictions but the road will remain open .

The race will take place between 10am and 1pm.