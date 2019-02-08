Listen: Next Week's Nurses Strikes Will Proceed, Unless Pay Forms Part Of Labour Court Talks.

Nurses say next week’s strikes will go ahead, unless pay is discussed at today’s Labour Court talks.

It has invited the INMO, the HSE and government officials to attend a last-ditch effort to avoid further industrial action, which would affect over 80,000 patients.

Nurses and midwives, along with members of the Sallins-based Psychiatric Nurses Association, will take to the picket line next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in their ongoing row with the government over pay and working conditions.

The INMO is demanding a 12 per cent pay increase for nurses, which the government says it cannot afford.

General Secretary of the INMO, Naas woman , Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says pay has to be discussed today:

File image: INMO nurses at Naas General Hospital/RollingNews