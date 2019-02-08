KCC To Consider New Adult Training Centre In Celbridge.

Consideration is to be given to permitted a Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board Adult Training Centre h in Celbridge.

Kildare County Council is being asked to grant planning permission for the project.

Its a change-of-use of Unit A11, Second Floor, Building A, Celbridge M4 Business Park.

The decision will require a material contravention of the Celbridge Local Area Plan, as this site was zoned ‘H: Light Industry and Warehousing’ ‘

The proposal is on public display and submissions are invited until March 7th.