KCC To Consider New Adult Training Centre In Celbridge.

: 02/08/2019 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Consideration is to be given to permitted a  Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board  Adult Training Centre h in Celbridge.

Kildare County Council is being asked to grant planning permission for the project.

Its a change-of-use of Unit A11, Second Floor, Building A, Celbridge M4 Business Park.

The decision will require a material contravention of the Celbridge Local Area Plan, as this site was zoned ‘H: Light Industry and Warehousing’ ‘

The proposal is on public display and submissions are invited until March 7th.

 

