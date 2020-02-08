Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Investigating Two Separate Shooting Incidents In Longford.

: 02/08/2020 - 14:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Gardaí are appealing for information over two separate shooting incidents that took place in Longford in recent days.

In the first incident, two shots were fired at a residence in Corboy in Edgeworthstown in Co Longford on 4th February at approximately 10.30pm.

The second incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in the same area.

Gardai in Granard say no injuries were reported and are asking roads users with dash cam footage and anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!