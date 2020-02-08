Gardai Investigating Two Separate Shooting Incidents In Longford.

Gardaí are appealing for information over two separate shooting incidents that took place in Longford in recent days.

In the first incident, two shots were fired at a residence in Corboy in Edgeworthstown in Co Longford on 4th February at approximately 10.30pm.

The second incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in the same area.

Gardai in Granard say no injuries were reported and are asking roads users with dash cam footage and anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.