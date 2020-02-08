Saturday Sportsbeat

Man Remanded In Custody In Connection With Kilkenny Death.

: 02/08/2020 - 14:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died after suffering a fatal injury in Kilkenny last Thursday.

Edward 'Liam' O'Sullivan was found injured at a house on Castlecomer Road on Thursday morning and died later in hospital.

Garrett Smith, with an address at St Fiacc's Terrace, Graigcullen, Co Carlow appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this afternoon.

He was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink from Cloverhill Prison, on Tuesday.

 

 

