Aer Lingus Advises Intending Passengers To Check Flight Status.

: 02/08/2020 - 14:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Aer Lingus is advising all guests travelling tonight and tomorrow to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

They say there may be some flight delays and cancellations due to Storm Ciara.

They will be posting updates throughout the night on www.aerlingus.com.

 

File image.

