History is being made at the Oscars this weekend when the first ever woman conductor will lead the orchestra.

Galway woman Eimear Noone, from Kilconnell, a small village outside Ballinasloe, will take the helm of the 42-piece orchestra at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow night.

She joins Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan in representing Ireland at this year's awards.

Ms Noone said she is feeling nervous ahead of the event, but believes the job is bigger than her: