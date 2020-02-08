Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Voter Turn-Out Is At 45% In Some Kildare Polling Stations.

: 02/08/2020 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One polling station in Kildare is reporting a turn-out of 45%.

Its St. Joseph's Boys National School in Kilcock.

42% of voters in St. Patrick's NS, Monasterevin, have also voted.

Turn-out figures in the last few minutes indicate a 37% turnout in Sallins and at Patrician Primary in Newbridge.

Scoil Mhuire in Ballymany reports 38%, and its 34.5% at the Boys National School in Kildare Town.

Over 140,000 people are registered to vote in the county, and in excess of 3.4 million, nationwide.

The polls will be open until 10pm tonight.

Kildare's Returning Officer is Eithne Coughlan

File image: RollingNews

