RTÉ Broadcaster, Keelin Shanley, Has Died Aged 51.

: 02/08/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
new_rte_studio_ii2a9005.jpg

RTE journalist and broadcaster Keelin Shanley has died.

The national state broadcaster has announced her death at the age of 51.

She passed away peacefully this afternoon and had been dealing with cancer for some time.

Keelin was the much-loved and respected presenter of RTÉ's Six One News.

She grew up in Monkstown, County Dublin and had over 20 years experience as a journalist and broadcaster.

The President says Keelin Shanley brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist.

President Michael D Higgins says people all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of her death.

He says she was driven by a strong commitment to social justice.

He's sending his deepest condolences to her husband, their children, her wider family and circle of friends.
 

Image:. L TO R. Six One News Presenters Caitriona Perry and Keelin Shanley at the Launch of the new RTE News TV Studios. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

