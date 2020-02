A soldier's killed at least 20 people after going on a shooting rampage in north-east Thailand.

21 others are hurt after he opened fire in a north-eastern city earlier.

Police say he killed two of his victims at a house before taking a new gun from a weapons store on an army base.

It's understood officers are still trying to arrest him.

Sky's South East Asia correspondent Siobhan Robbins says many others have been injured: