Cocaine worth an estimated €252,000 has been seized by Gardai in Kildare.

Gardai & Detectives from Kildare Town, supported by the Drugs Unit, carried out an operation in Kildangan on Thursday night.

A cocaine press, along with "other equipment used in the sale and supply of illegal drugs", and a quantity of Benzocaine valued €300, were also seized.

Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry are a currently seeking the whereabouts of a suspect.

