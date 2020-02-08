Kildare #GE2020 Turn-Outs Are Averaging At 39%.

Polls in Kildare are open for another 4.5hours, and around 54,600 people have already voted so far today.
The highest turn-out reported so far was in St. Joseph's National School, Kilcock: 45% at 3.30pm.
Kildare North:
Celbridge: Scoil Na M 38%
Aghards: 35%
Clane: Scoil Bride: 39%
Kill GAA Hall: 40%
Leixlip: Scoil Mhuire 37%
Leixlip: Scoil Bríde 39%
Naas: CBS 35%
Naas: Convent of Mercy 42%
Maynooth Girls NS 37%
Kildare South
Athy: Scoil Mhicil Naofa: 36%
Athy: Church of Ireland Hall: 33%
Rathangan NS: 36%
Athgarvan:36%
Kilcullen: 40%
Carbury: GAA Hall: 39
Ballyshannon: NS 43%
Image: Shutterstock.