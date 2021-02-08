Listen Live Logo

Listen: PMs To Be Carried Out On Bodies Of Couple Found In House In Cavan.

: 08/02/2021 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies of a man and a woman who were found in a house in Co Cavan.

The couple in their 40s were discovered near Belturbet last night but their deaths aren’t believed to be suspicious.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

13cavan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

