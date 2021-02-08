Listen Live Logo

Listen: 0.9% Increase In Average Rents In Q3.

: 08/02/2021 - 16:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It now costs around €1,414  a month to rent a property in Ireland, with the national average jumping by 0.9 per cent in the final quarter of 2020.

Daft.ie's latest report shows rents rose from the same period in 2019 across all Irish cities except Dublin, where a 3.3 per cent drop was noted.

Rents in Kildare have risen to 101% above their lowest point.

The report shows the average rent being paid for new tenancies in the county is €1,412 per month.

That's up 0.2% on the previous quarter, Q 3 of 2020, but is a 4.7% jump, year-on-year.

The supply of homes available to rent reached an all-time low in Connacht/Ulster and most of Leinster, while stock in Dublin rose by 64 per cent.

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of housing charity Threshold, says renters must be protected from any price jumps caused by urban exiters:

