Mescal No Longer Training At MTK Global Gym In Australia.

: 08/02/2021 - 16:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's Paul Mescal is, according to production companies, no longer training at an MTK Global gym in Australia.

The gym is owned by MTK, which had links to Daniel Kinhan. MTK says Kinahan cuts ties with it in 2017.

Kinahan has no previous convictions but has been named in the High Court as a senior figure in an organised crime gang

Maynooth actor, Mescal, has been cast in a Goalpost Pictures and Chapter 2  movie, which is in production in Australia

In a joint statement released today, the firms say he was required to undertake boxing training, as part of his role.

They add that they and Paul Mescal were "not aware" of the "connection between the gym and the name named by Irish courts as a crime boss"

The statement continues that "Paul is no longer training at the gym"

 

