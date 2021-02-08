IFA: Bord Na Mona Bog Rehabilitation Works Must Not Adversely Impact Neighbouring Farms.

The IFA says bog rehabilitation works by Bord na Mona must not adversely impact neighbouring farms

Newbridge headquartered BnM is engaged in several of Peatland Climate Action Scheme public consultations.

The IFA says "Farmers have had little input in the planning of the rehabilitation of peatlands to date"

However, these consultations provide an opportunity to in-put in to the schemes

IFA Deputy President, Kildare's Brian Rushe, communication and engagement with farmers at a local level will be key to the success of BnM's projects

