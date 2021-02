A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the east of the country until 6pm tomorrow.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 centimetres are forecast for Kildare, Dublin,Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan.

Dublin City Council says its winter emergency plan is in place.

Dermot Collins from the roads section says the crews are ready to be mobilised:

