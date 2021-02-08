Listen: 6 Deaths & 829 Cases Of Covid 29 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths - the lowest reported fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January.
An additional 829 new cases have also been announced, of whom 35 are in Co. Kildare.
1,212 coronavirus patients are in hospital, of which 176 are in ICU.
Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group, and President of Maynooth University, Professor Philip Nolan, says admissions to hospital are falling:
File image: RollingNews
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 07Feb2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
829
|
1,008
|
326.9
|
15,566
|
Monaghan
|
12
|
27
|
692.3
|
425
|
Carlow
|
30
|
21
|
505.9
|
288
|
Waterford
|
9
|
29
|
446.7
|
519
|
Louth
|
32
|
30
|
444.6
|
573
|
Wexford
|
11
|
37
|
404.8
|
606
|
Dublin
|
386
|
356
|
403.8
|
5,440
|
Mayo
|
17
|
27
|
364
|
475
|
Meath
|
39
|
50
|
348.1
|
679
|
Galway
|
28
|
53
|
336.7
|
869
|
Offaly
|
12
|
15
|
320.7
|
250
|
Limerick
|
32
|
44
|
316.1
|
616
|
Donegal
|
9
|
29
|
308.4
|
491
|
Kildare
|
35
|
49
|
298.4
|
664
|
Longford
|
7
|
9
|
293.6
|
120
|
Cavan
|
32
|
19
|
283.6
|
216
|
Laois
|
11
|
18
|
281
|
238
|
Cork
|
36
|
83
|
249.6
|
1,355
|
Westmeath
|
15
|
18
|
249
|
221
|
Sligo
|
<5
|
10
|
241.1
|
158
|
Wicklow
|
10
|
19
|
221.2
|
315
|
Tipperary
|
27
|
17
|
213.1
|
340
|
Clare
|
10
|
13
|
173.4
|
206
|
Leitrim
|
0
|
4
|
156
|
50
|
Kilkenny
|
14
|
11
|
151.2
|
150
|
Kerry
|
5
|
14
|
146.9
|
217
|
Roscommon
|
6
|
7
|
131.7
|
85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 145.5
- 5-day moving average is 1,008