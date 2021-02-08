Listen Live Logo

Listen: 6 Deaths & 829 Cases Of Covid 29 Reported This Evening.

: 08/02/2021 - 18:35
There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths - the lowest reported fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January.

An additional 829 new cases have also been announced, of whom 35 are in Co. Kildare.

1,212 coronavirus patients are in hospital, of which 176 are in ICU.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group, and President of Maynooth University, Professor Philip Nolan, says admissions to hospital are falling:

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 07Feb2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)

Ireland

829

         1,008

326.9

         15,566

Monaghan

12

               27

692.3

               425

Carlow

30

               21

505.9

               288

Waterford

9

               29

446.7

               519

Louth

32

               30

444.6

               573

Wexford

11

               37

404.8

               606

Dublin

386

            356

403.8

           5,440

Mayo

17

               27

364

               475

Meath

39

               50

348.1

               679

Galway

28

               53

336.7

               869

Offaly

12

               15

320.7

               250

Limerick

32

               44

316.1

               616

Donegal

9

               29

308.4

               491

Kildare

35

               49

298.4

               664

Longford

7

                 9

293.6

               120

Cavan

32

               19

283.6

               216

Laois

11

               18

281

               238

Cork

36

               83

249.6

           1,355

Westmeath

15

               18

249

               221

Sligo

<5

               10

241.1

               158

Wicklow

10

               19

221.2

               315

Tipperary

27

               17

213.1

               340

Clare

10

               13

173.4

               206

Leitrim

0

                 4

156

                 50

Kilkenny

14

               11

151.2

               150

Kerry

5

               14

146.9

               217

Roscommon

6

                 7

131.7

                 85

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 145.5
  • 5-day moving average is 1,008

