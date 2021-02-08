Listen: 6 Deaths & 829 Cases Of Covid 29 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths - the lowest reported fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January.

An additional 829 new cases have also been announced, of whom 35 are in Co. Kildare.

1,212 coronavirus patients are in hospital, of which 176 are in ICU.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group, and President of Maynooth University, Professor Philip Nolan, says admissions to hospital are falling:

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 07Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021) Ireland 829 1,008 326.9 15,566 Monaghan 12 27 692.3 425 Carlow 30 21 505.9 288 Waterford 9 29 446.7 519 Louth 32 30 444.6 573 Wexford 11 37 404.8 606 Dublin 386 356 403.8 5,440 Mayo 17 27 364 475 Meath 39 50 348.1 679 Galway 28 53 336.7 869 Offaly 12 15 320.7 250 Limerick 32 44 316.1 616 Donegal 9 29 308.4 491 Kildare 35 49 298.4 664 Longford 7 9 293.6 120 Cavan 32 19 283.6 216 Laois 11 18 281 238 Cork 36 83 249.6 1,355 Westmeath 15 18 249 221 Sligo <5 10 241.1 158 Wicklow 10 19 221.2 315 Tipperary 27 17 213.1 340 Clare 10 13 173.4 206 Leitrim 0 4 156 50 Kilkenny 14 11 151.2 150 Kerry 5 14 146.9 217 Roscommon 6 7 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.