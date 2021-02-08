Kildare's Severe Weather Assessment Team Convened Earlier Today To Prepare For Forecast Snow.

Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met earlier today to "monitor and prepare for the weather that is forecast for this week. "

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in effect in Kildare, and several other counties, until 6pm on Tuesday evening.

KCC says " It is expected that there will be further warnings across the week."

The council's road staff began salting routes in the Winter Maintenance Plan at 7pm this evening.

It says "depending on the predicted road temperatures, there may be a second run in the early hours of the morning."

Overnight temperatures in Kildare are forecast at between -2 degrees and +1

File image: Road approaching Kilteel village, during Storm Emma, 2018/RollingNews